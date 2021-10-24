Spanish dancer dies in Saudi Arabia desert excursion accident.

Catalan dancer Arnau Galindo tragically died in a desert excursion accident in Saudi Arabia. The 27-year-old dancer is from Spain’s Gavà. Sources from the victim’s family say that he died in a traffic accident.

According to reports, four other dancers died in the same accident. The other dancers who died were Italian. The dancers had been travelling with four other people on an excursion in the desert. The car is said to have overturned. Two other dancers and two guides survived the accident. The two guides are said to be in prison.

The Catalan dancer had headed to Riyadh, the country’s capital after being hired by an Italian company. He had been contracted for a few weeks to take part in a show. He had expected to turn to return to Barcelona after the show.

Galindo’s family are waiting for his body to be repatriated. The family do not yet know what caused the accident. They have not received any information from the authorities in Saudi Arabia.

According to Twitter, the accident happened earlier in October but only made it into Italian news. The death of the Spanish dancer is only now being reported.

Galindo’s family have been in contact with the Spanish embassy in Riyadh. A friend of the family told ACN, that they had been left feeling “helpless” when dealing with the embassy.

