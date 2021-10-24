South Pacific on the horizon

STUDIO32 MUSICAL THEATRE COMPANY are only weeks away from putting on their next show, South Pacific.

“It is hard to believe that rehearsals for this show started way back in January 2020, but due to COVID everything came to a halt,” said Studio32’s press officer Andy Kirkwood.

“Tickets for this show that were purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket,” he added.

Several members of the cast are taking the roles of military personnel stationed on a South Sea Island during the Second World War.

They see little of the action, so they are bored and have to involve themselves in various activities to preserve their sanity while agreeing There is Nothing Like a Dame.

The show, which will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre between Wednesday November 24 to Saturday November 27, with performances starting at 7.30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at €10, and can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or by calling Philip (602 617 848).