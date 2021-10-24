Sánchez is ‘playing with fire’ over labour reform

Pedro Sánchez is ‘playing with fire’ over the labour reform.

Spanish politician Íñigo Errejón has warned Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez against delaying the labour reform. He has commented that the government should not complicate the negotiations surrounding the General State Budget for 2022. He believes that the issues of the labour reform should be kept separate.

Errejón believes that Sánchez will be “playing with fire” if he delays the labour reform.

He took to Twitter to comment on the coalition partners’ clash. The clash occurred over the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño’s role in the negotiations. Unidas Podemos have demanded an urgent meeting with the PSOE.

Errejón commented: “The government should not complicate the negotiation of the budget with its partners by delaying the repeal of the labour reform, it is playing with fire.”

On Friday Errejón publicly expressed his support for Yolanda Díaz. Errejón went on to accuse Sánchez, of “getting in the way” of Calviño.

On Saturday, October 23, Yolanda Díaz reaffirmed her commitment to repeal the PP’s labour reform “despite all the resistance, which there is, and there is a lot of it”. She did so at the 12th Confederal Congress of Comisiones Obreras (CC OO).

