Police attacked as they arrest driver four times over the limit

Police attacked as they arrest a driver four times over the limit in Murcia.

Officers from the local police in Murcia arrested a drunk driver on Saturday, October 23. The driver had been involved in an accident. The driver was discovered to be drunk.

The driver had an alcohol limit four times the maximum allowed. Local police officers also arrested a man who attacked them.

The officers took to Twitter to post about the events. Two officers from the Motorist Unit intervened in an accident in the Infante Juan Manuel neighbourhood. A car had left the road before colliding with a traffic sign.

When the officers carried out a breathalyser test on the driver they discovered that the person was drunk. The blood-alcohol level was four times the maximum allowed. The drunk driver was arrested.

Another man disagreed with the action taken by the police. He attacked the officers. The officers arrested their attacker too.

