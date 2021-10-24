Penis showing University Professor denounced in Spain.

A professor from the University of the Basque Country in Spain has been denounced. He is alleged to have shown his penis to his students.

The professor has been denounced by the women’s association of the Ibaeta campus in San Sebastián Arrakala and the student union (Unibertsitateko Indar Batasuna). It is alleged that the professor showed his penis while teaching at the centre. The groups have also criticised the University for not having sanctioned him.

The alleged incident took place on October 4 at the Faculty of Architecture. Reportedly the professor showed his genitals to the students. According to the groups: “this is not the first time that this professor has committed aggressions against students. However, he continues to teach normally.”

The Professor is still teaching in the Faculty of Architecture at the UPV/EHU campus in San Sebastian.

According to the group the University has not provided “any information” about the events. They claim that the University does not want “to tarnish” its image. The groups hope to put an end to events like those that they have denounced.

