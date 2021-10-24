Paul Scholes bites soles? Video of him chewing daughter’s toenails goes viral

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is mocked as Instagram video is shared

Paul Scholes has been left red-faced after his daughter Alicia shared a video of him chewing on her toenails and it went viral. Alicia, who has over 63,000 followers on the picture-sharing site posted the strange video to her stories. Usually, with the stories function videos and pictures disappear after 24 hours, but some intrepid followers have saved the clip for posterity.

The shot shows her dad – the former England international and Manchester United ace – appearing to chew on her toenails. The 20-year-old captioned the video ‘true love’ as she sent it to her followers. It shows the 46-year-old holding her feet and nibbling away at the toenails.

While the parents of young children sometimes bite the toenails of their kids as an alternative to using metal clippers, the fact that Alicia is 20-years-old and still getting her feet munched is causing dismay among the people who have watched. Many people are saying they ‘wish they could unsee it’. One person tweeted: “Paul Scholes: Class of ninety toe”. Another continued “I’m envious of anyone who hasn’t seen that Paul Scholes video” and one said, “even the microsecond I looked was enough, I’m never getting that off my retina.”

Alicia regularly shares funny videos of family moments and banter with her famous dad. She is following in his athletic footstep with a career playing professional netball and posts photos and clips from her training also. Alicia plays in the Vitality Netball Superleague and recently left Manchester Thunder for London Pulse.