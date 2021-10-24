Not hot to trot

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Not hot to trot
GREY MULLET: Amongst Carp-R-Us catches in Round Seven of their Autumn Series Photo credit: Robert Pillon

CARP-R-US fished Round Seven of their Autumn Series on the canal near Mercadona, Guardamar.

“This is one of the best ‘trotting’ venues we have,” said Carp-R-Us secretary, Steve Fell.

“Most of the anglers expected to fish this method for small carp and the bass that have now become present in this stretch. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work today and the majority switched to other methods after a couple of hours.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Steve Fell on Peg 2 near the N322 came first, catching a number of small carp and mullet, finishing with 2.76 kilos.

Second on the adjacent peg was Roy Dainty (2.28 kilos), followed by Terry Screen on Peg 8 with 2.04 kilos in third place, and Tony Flett (0.81 kilos) in fourth.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com  or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here