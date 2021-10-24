Not hot to trot

CARP-R-US fished Round Seven of their Autumn Series on the canal near Mercadona, Guardamar.

“This is one of the best ‘trotting’ venues we have,” said Carp-R-Us secretary, Steve Fell.

“Most of the anglers expected to fish this method for small carp and the bass that have now become present in this stretch. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work today and the majority switched to other methods after a couple of hours.”

Steve Fell on Peg 2 near the N322 came first, catching a number of small carp and mullet, finishing with 2.76 kilos.

Second on the adjacent peg was Roy Dainty (2.28 kilos), followed by Terry Screen on Peg 8 with 2.04 kilos in third place, and Tony Flett (0.81 kilos) in fourth.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.