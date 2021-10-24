News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Linda Hall
News in Brief - Costa de Almeria
NEW ARRIVAL: Preparing to build a Burger King for Adra Photo credit: Adra town hall

Fast food ADRA town hall approved a building licence for a Burger King due to open in January.  With a 399-square metre built area and 409 square metres of terraces including a drive-through, it will cost €500,000 to install and also provide new job opportunities, the town hall pointed out.  

Drying up THIRTY-FIVE PER CENT of Almeria province is threatened by desertification, experts warned, with average temperatures rising from 17.96 degrees in 1970 to 19.69 degrees by 2021.  In the meantime, subterranean water levels are falling owing to overuse by the province’s two principal industries, agriculture and tourism, they said.

Election time BULGARIAN residents wishing participate in their country’s general elections will be able to cast votes in Huercal-Overa and El Ejido during the poll’s first and second rounds on November 14 and 21.  Andalucia has more than 8.600 registered Bulgarian residents, of whom approximately 2,300 live in Almeria province.

Fish factory  SIX weeks of excavations at the Torrequebrada site in Roquetas shed more light on the fishing and fish-curing industry in the Roman municipality of Turaniana. Maria Juana Lopez Medina, the archaeologist directing the dig, said finds suggested that fish-processing continued there at least into the Fifth Century AD. 

Exports up ANDALUCIA’S agri-foods exports rose to €8.378 billion in the first eight months of this year, the highest figure for this period since records began in 1995.  Almeria province continues to lead the sector, accounting for €2.278 billion of the total, a 4 per cent increase on last year.


