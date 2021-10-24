La Palma volcano emits a new lava stream from its southern face



After another part of its cone collapsed yesterday, Saturday, October, 23, scientists have been actively monitoring the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma. Streams of molten lava were again sent down the valley beneath it, leaving residents of the La Laguna neighbourhood in suspense as to the possible fate of what is left of the municipality.

Today, another new stream has been reported by Involcan, the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands. This one started emanating from the southern face of the volcano at around 11am local time, and is heading in the direction of the Las Manchas area, although it has apparently split into a number of smaller streams.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) reports high seismic activity once again this morning, Sunday, October 24. There have been 79 tremors recorded since the early hours of Sunday. Eleven of these were felt by some of the residents. A quake registering 4.1 was recorded in Fuencaliente, at a depth of 13km, with an intensity level of IV. This movement was reportedly felt all over the entire island.

Compared to previous days, these shakes have been mostly intermediate, between 10 and 15km deep says IGN. Only four of them have had their epicenter at greater depths: 21, 36, 36, and 28km. Most have been located in Fuencaliente and Mazo, except for two: one in El Paso, and the other in Tazacorte, as reported by larazon.es

