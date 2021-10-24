‘Knackered’ Queen will be helped on public visits by relatives.

According to reports, the Queen will be joined by members of the Royal family on public visits. After the Queen’s recent health scare she does not want to let people down.

Last week the Queen spent her first night in a hospital in many years. She underwent tests after official duties were cancelled. According to The Telegraph, being accompanied by a relative will mean that the Queen does not have to disappoint anyone if cancellations or last-minute changes are needed. She will also be able to rest if needed.

According to one source, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are “keen to provide any support they can” to the Queen.

Speaking to The Times one source said that: “She is knackered.” Buckingham Palace has insisted that the Queen “remains in good spirits”.

Huge Vickers is a Royal historian. He commented: “The problem is that the Queen does not want to disappoint people.

“She can say no to people, but by and large she doesn’t. What you’ve got to do is pace her.”

A spokesperson for the Queen said on Thursday: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

