Juanma Moreno insists masks must continue in Andalucian schools

Juanma Moreno, president of the Andalucian Government, announced on Friday, October 22, that the use of masks will still be required in schools “for the moment”. He stated this while accompanied by Javier Imbroda, the Minister of Education and Sports.

After meeting with his Galician counterpart, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, Mr Moreno insisted that the masks are an element of protection against the pandemic, and help to avoid respiratory infections.

His decision came after Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, had pronounced the decision to eliminate the mandatory use of masks in outdoor school areas, and in educational centres.

“In the face of the flu campaign, the best protection is the mask. We respect any decision of another community and we will study it, but we are more in favour of maintaining the use of the mask for at least the next few months”, said Moreno.

Javier Imbroda told journalists in Malaga that he would not like “to participate in this kind of competition of who removes masks first”. The Minister of Education pointed out that they are constantly in contact with the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia and with the ministries of Education and Vocational Training and Health.

The Ministry of Health considers that the Community of Madrid cannot unilaterally decide to remove the mask in schoolyards because the law in force since March 29 establishes its mandatory use in outdoor spaces when the distance of 1.5 metres is not maintained.

Mr Feijoo declared that in Galicia they are going to study “whether it can be done legally or not”, since the law that regulates it is state-owned, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

