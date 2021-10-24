Great white shark cruises past helpless child surfer

Great white shark cruises past a helpless child surfer. The shocking footage was caught by a drone.

The shark was spotted in California’s Del Mar. It is the same species of shark that inspired the iconic Jaws film by Steven Spielberg. The shark footage was captured by Scott Fairchild and his drone. The great white shark could be seen as it cruised past a helpless child surfer.

When the child saw the shark he just stayed still and watched. Mr Fairchild took to Instagram to share the footage. He commented:

“Brave kid!

“This rather thick Great White Shark cruised right through the surfers and this kid saw it!

“He had zero reaction and just watched it in curiosity and harmony.

“Soul surfer!

“Legend!”

The stunning footage was appreciated by many viewers. Others though worried for the child.

One viewer commented: “Has his mom seen this? This was my nightmare when my son was surfing!”

According to the videographer, the child’s father was also present in the video.

One fan said: “Something so pure about this.”

The number of shark attacks has dropped during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The International Shark Attack File (ISAF) commented: “As we first reported in June, the observed drop in shark bite incidents may have been caused by the widespread quarantines, closed beaches and minimised vacation travel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

