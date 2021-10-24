Gracias a todos!

A PRIVATE event raised €3,500 last September for the San Jose Obrero Children’s Care Home and Orphanage near Elche.

The group of friends who provided the entertainment, music and dancing for the fundraiser have now visited the San Jose Obrero centre with their purchases.

“The children were delighted, constantly thanking everyone for the computers, printers, desks, chairs, chests of drawers and Primark vouchers for towels, bags and shoes,” Lesley Eburne told the Euro Weekly News.

Vicente Martinez Agullo, the home’s director, was thrilled to receive the goods.

“Thank you to everyone involved, your committee, friends and everyone who supported you,” he said.

“Words cannot express how much this amazing contribution will mean to all the children.”

Committee member Elaine Woodward, committee member added that the party were taken on a full and very impressive tour,

“We found it interesting and exciting, but at the same time quite a humbling experience. Seeing the excellent facilities, we can’t wait to raise more funds to provide so much more that is needed, and for such a worthwhile cause,” she declared.

The group’s list of events is growing and following their private Bonfire Night extravaganza, which is another sell-out, they will be hosting their Christmas Fayre.

This will be held at the A & J Family Bar at the Oasis Bulevar in Los Narejos in Los Alcazares(Murcia).

“There will be lots of different stalls, with tombola, mulled wine, music quiz, Carol Singers at dusk, food and drink at the bar all day. All are welcome,” Lesley said.