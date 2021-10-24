Furious outburst brands UK’s trade deal a disgrace

Furious outburst brands UK’s trade deal with New Zealand a disgrace.

The UK have an in-principle agreement with New Zealand. The UK government have insisted that trade will increase as tariffs are eliminated. The new deal will cut red tape for businesses.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the International trade secretary has said that the deal raises the possibility of British farmers exporting more lamb to New Zealand. Many people fear that the UK will see cheap imports from New Zealand affecting British farmers. The Minister’s Department claims that the deal will “remove barriers to trade and deepen access for our advanced tech and services companies”.

A furious attack has been launched by the chair of the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC). Lord Deben is a former Tory agriculture minister. He believes that the new deal will hit British farmers. He also believes that it will threaten consumers.

Lord Deben said: “The New Zealand trade deal is a disgrace.

“It is not acceptable and it is completely at odds with everything the government has promised to do to safeguard our farmers and protect UK consumers.

“We are looking for sustainability – not unsustainable trade deals.”

The Government’s food strategy adviser, Henry Dimbleby believes that environmental standards in the UK could be hit by the new deal.

He commented: “There is no point in creating a food and farming system here that looks after animals, sequesters carbon, and supports biodiversity if overseas products on our shelves don’t do the same.”

