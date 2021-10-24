Four million Chinese in Covid lockdown

Four million Chinese people have been thrown into Covid lockdown after a fresh outbreak throws the area into a panic.

China has cancelled flights and shut down schools and venues in the northern areas over worries of a fresh Covid outbreak- over four million people have so far been confined to their homes.

Thousands of travellers have had their flights and train journeys cancelled, and mass testing has been reintroduced in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus. New cases were reported in the provinces of Gansu and Hubei, and the autonomous regions of Inner Mongolia and Nigxia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Home testing in China is not permitted- which would speed things up- but, instead, government controls have taken place in order to obtain a clear and accurate picture of where the virus originated in the latest outbreak – and where it is headed.

Chinese authorities have continually maintained a strict zero-Covid approach with border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other nations across the globe slowly emerge from the worse effects of the pandemic.

According to reports from Chinese state media, the latest outbreak appears to have originated from an elderly couple who were part of a tour group visiting the region. The couple, who are retired university lecturers, apparently started their tour in Shanghai before heading on to Xi’an, located in the Gansu province, and then onto Inner Mongolia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.