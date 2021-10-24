Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

Singer Ed Sheeran self-isolating after testing positive a week before album launch.

Less than a week before the release of his fifth album, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now self-isolating at home. He said in a statement posted to his Instagram page that he will still honour his commitments by doing his gigs and interviews from home.

His statement said: “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone,”

The news comes just a week after Sheeran performed in London at the first Earthshot Prize award. The show was presented by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The new album, = or equals, is the latest record in his symbol series and is due for release on Friday 29 October. The singer is coming back from a musical break he took while his wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth to their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

