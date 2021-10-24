Dads’ suicide awareness walk raises £500k for charity. Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig have donated to the charity.

Three brave fathers have completed a 300-mile walk to raise money in honour of their teenage daughters who took their own lives. The walk was in memory of 18-year-old Emily Owen, 17-year-old Beth Palmer, and Sophie Airey.

The Dads hoped to raise £3000 each. They have now raised around £500,000 for the charity PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide).

Actor Daniel Craig was one of the first celebs to support the charity walk. Nicole Kidman was inspired to donate too.

Kidman said: “Three completely brilliant dads, doing a completely brilliant thing, to benefit so many.

“Ahead of them finishing their epic trek on Saturday, and inspired by Daniel Craig who backed them at the outset of their journey, I am matching his £10,000 to support their excellent fundraising efforts.

“Given the circumstances of the past 18 months and the impact of the pandemic, especially on the young, their work is particularly important right now.

“I would like to dedicate my donation to the memory of Beth, Sophie and Emily.”

Ged Flynn, The Chief Executive of PAPYRUS commented: “The three dads epitomise what our charity is all about, turning the tragedy of young suicide into hope”,

“Many young suicides are preventable. As the dads end their walk, may the stories of those touched by young suicide continue to enable more life-saving conversations.

“It is remarkable that these proud fathers, who are each trying to deal with their own grief in their own way, have found such a positive path forward together.”

