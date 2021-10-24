Coronation Street legend Bill Roache to be offered six-figure deal

Coronation Street legend Bill Roache to be offered new six-figure contract, aged 89

Coronation Street legend, the 89-year-old Bill Roache, has played the character of Ken Barlow on the long-running soap since its inception back in 1960. Now, it has been reported by the Daily Star that bosses at ITV are hoping to extend the popular actor’s contract by another twelve months.

Next April, Bill will celebrate his 90th birthday, and it is rumoured that there are plans to write a major storyline into the show to mark this milestone. In the soap, Ken Barlow is actually 82-years-old.

As an inside source told the publication, “Bill is a huge part of Coronation Street and they know how much the fans adore him. They love the idea of marking his 90th birthday with a great storyline. Bill may be pushing 90 but he still has the energy, passion, and talent that make him soap’s greatest-ever actor”.

The veteran actor holds the record for the longest-ever run on any television drama. One of his few breaks came when he contracted coronavirus earlier this year. Bill has never been shy to voice his desire to never retire from the role in the popular award-winning soap, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

