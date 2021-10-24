Columbia’s most wanted drug lord captured

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Columbia's most wanted drug lord captured
Image: Pixabay

Columbia’s most wanted drug lord captured after more than a decade on the run.

The arrest of Dairo Antonio Úsuga has been compared to that of Pablo Escobar. Úsuga is also known as Otoniel. He has avoided capture for over a decade. He had been a firm fixture on the most wanted list for the Drug Enforcement Administration in the United States. A $5 million reward had even been offered for his capture.

Colombia’s president described Úsuga as “the most feared narcotrafficking leader in all the world”. He was arrested on Saturday, October 23.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The military in Colombia showed off after the arrest of the 50-year-old fugitive. Úsuga has been pictured in handcuffs after the arrest.

According to President Iván Duque, the capture is the: “largest strike against the narcotrafficking gangs in this century in our country. This is only paralleled by the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s”.

Úsuga had reportedly led the Gulf Clan. Colombia has been terrorised by assassins from the Gulf Clan. It is believed that Úsuga managed to evade imprisonment for so long after he corrupted officials. He has been on the run for 12 years.


A Manhattan federal court first indicted him in 2009. This was on drugs charges. He had also allegedly helped a paramilitary group which the US government considered to be a terrorist organisation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here