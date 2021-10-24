Breaking: Taiwan rocked by ‘monstrous’ 6.2 strong earthquake

Ron Howells
Taiwan earthquake

Taiwan has been rocked by a ‘monstrous’ 6.2 strong earthquake this morning.

Taiwan has been rocked by a strong earthquake this Sunday, October 24, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). First reports suggest that it was the eastern part of the island that was shaken with a powerful ‘6.2 on the Richter scale’ magnitude earthquake. The epicentre was close to the capital, Taipei.

The quake was detected at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), said EMSC.

Taiwan earthquake
The blue star is Yilan, northeastern Taiwan, where the quake struck.

Twitter users in the east of the country posted frightening accounts, one said:

“The wall of my balcony collapsed! This time it was quite long and quite powerful,” tweeted one resident of Taiwan.

            “What the Taiwan earthquake did to my local 7-Eleven in Taipei.” said a resident of the city.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.


 

