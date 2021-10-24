Taiwan has been rocked by a ‘monstrous’ 6.2 strong earthquake this morning.

Taiwan has been rocked by a strong earthquake this Sunday, October 24, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). First reports suggest that it was the eastern part of the island that was shaken with a powerful ‘6.2 on the Richter scale’ magnitude earthquake. The epicentre was close to the capital, Taipei.

The quake was detected at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), said EMSC.

Twitter users in the east of the country posted frightening accounts, one said:

“The wall of my balcony collapsed! This time it was quite long and quite powerful,” tweeted one resident of Taiwan.

“It was the first time I experienced such a strong earthquake, and it scared me to death!” said another.

