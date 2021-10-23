Your voicemail message could save your life

Changing your voicemail message before your battery runs out or you lose signal could save your life.

Many of us rely on our mobile phones for a huge variety of things in daily life, including safety and even directions when hiking or walking.

However, when a phone battery dies or signal is lost, they are rendered pretty much useless – unless you change your voicemail message.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Facebook post has pointed out a clever way that can let people know a location or situation even when the battery dies or signal is lost.

“If you have ever been lost while hiking or stranded with a broken-down car, etc… and you notice your mobile phone is either low on juice or has no signal, here is a tip that very well may save your life.”

“Change the voicemail on your phone to a message that gives your approximate location, the time, the date, your situation (lost, out of petrol, car broken down, injured etc…) and any special instructions such as your are staying with the car, you are walking toward a town etc.”

“The best part of this is that even if your mobile phone dies or stops working, voicemail still works, so anyone calling your phone looking for you will hear the message and know where to find you or where to send help.”