Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle

Fast & Furious star, Vin Diesel, walks Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding in the Dominican Republic.

Vin Diesel walked the daughter of his late Fast & Furious co-star, Paul Walker, down this aisle at her wedding.

Meadow Walker married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in a small ceremony in the Dominican Republic this month.

Meadow shared photos on her Instagram account, including a black and white image of herself and Diesel linking arms down the aisle as emotional guests watched.

Walker, who was famous for playing Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, died in a car crash in 2013 when he was 40-years-old.

Walker also posted a video of highlights from the ceremony, including Diesel embracing the newlywed couple, with the caption: “We’re married!!!!”

Her husband replied beneath the photos: “Yes we are !!!”

One fan wrote: “Love the fact Vin Diesel got to walk you down the aisle. Your dad would have been proud.”

Another added: “Way to go Vin for showing just how a great friend you are to Paul and taking care of his little girl and just an awesome human being you are.”

And a third posted: “It’s only right that Vin gets to walk her down the aisle.”

Walker and Diesel became close friends on the set of the film franchise, where they played racing rivals.

Meadow said the wedding was smaller than she had hoped because of the pandemic.

She said: “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend.”

“A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”