Unexpected treasure

ZURGENA town hall has begun the second phase of restoring the flooring of the railway station’s loading bay.

The project, included in Andalucia’s Agricultural Employment Promotion Plan (PFEA), originally involved replacing the existing paving, which was very damaged.

As workmen began removing it, they were amazed to discover the original yellow travertine paving stones that were laid when the station was built in 1885.

“Without a moment’s hesitation, we called in professionals to study the best way of conserving the original flooring,” explained municipal sources in Zurgena.

It was then necessary to discuss the find with Almeria’s provincial council, the Diputacion, and explain why the town hall had decided not to go ahead with the original plan.

“Work has now started and soon we shall have something unique,” the same sources said with pride.