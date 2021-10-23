The Queen is awaiting further medical test results

The Queen’s visit to COP26 is “hanging in balance” as she awaits further medical “test results” from doctors.

The Queen’s visit to COP26 next month is “hanging in balance” as she awaits further medical “test results” from doctors after being admitted to hospital this week.

Her Majesty, 95, was due to join Prince William and Prince Charles at the climate change summit in Glasgow on November 1.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



However, royal sources have said the visit “hangs in the balance” after she had been advised to continue resting.

Palace sources said that she is awaiting test results that “could result in further examinations….or confirm that no further tests are needed.”

“Clearly the doctors are looking at something during their preliminary investigation.”

The Queen was forced to cancel a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland this week and spent Wednesday night, October 20, in King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone, London.

Buckingham Palace said medics took an “understandably cautious approach,” with the Queen’s admission being for “practical reasons.”

Royal aides have been accused of misleading the public about the Queen’s health after they had initially not announced the hospital visit.

When she was forced to cancel the Northern Ireland trip, the palace then released a statement claiming that the Queen had “reluctantly accepted” advice to “rest.”

The palace only announced that Her Majesty had spent almost 24 hours in the hospital when information was leaked to the press the following day.

Yesterday, the Queen was said to be back at Windsor Castle and on “light duties.”

She is said to have been in good health on Tuesday whilst hosting a reception for business leaders, however, the next day she had to cancel her visit to Northern Ireland after doctors said she should rest.