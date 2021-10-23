Taking a toll

UNPOPULAR MOVE: Reintroducing tolls will affect Almeria’s haulage sector Photo credit: Schumi4ever

PLANS to reintroduce motorway tolls will affect 8,000 Almeria province lorries.

The measure should be in place by 2024 if the government is to comply with Brussels’ directives but although Transport minister Raquel Sanchez recently confirmed the return of tolls, no dates were mentioned.

Marifran Carazo, who heads the Junta’s Transport department, complained that Almeria’s haulage sector, with more than 8,000 lorry cabins and 3,200 firms, would be the principal victims.

Meanwhile, haulage sources expect charges of between one and five cents per kilometre to help the government cover the annual €7.5 billion shortfall in its bill for motorway upkeep.

