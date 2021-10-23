Sir Rod Steward scheduled to stand trial on battery charges

Sir Rod Stewart’s plea deal with Florida prosecutors has fallen through, meaning he and his son are again scheduled to stand trial and battery charges.

This is at least the second time the plea deal has fallen through, with Sir Rod and his son Sean now scheduled to stand trial on January 25.

Sir Rod and his son were not present when the Judge, August Bonavita, announced that the hearing in which a deal was due to be finalised had been cancelled.

They both face the maximum penalty of a year in jail, however, this lengthy term is unlikely.

The pair got into an argument at The Breakers Hotel with security guard Jessie Dixon on December 31, 2019, not long before 12am, police have said.

According to police, the Stewarts were part of a group that attempted to enter a private event in the children’s area of the hotel and caused a scene, refusing to leave.

Dixon intervened and Sean Stewart, 41, “got in his face”, the police report states.

Dixon told officers he put the back of his right hand on Sean’s chest, asking him to back up. Security video shows Sean then shoving Dixon and Sir Rod punching him in the ribs.

Sir Rod was knighted in 2016.