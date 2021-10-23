Running for plastics awareness

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Running for plastics awareness
LONG RUN: Iago Dosil with Manuel Cortes and a Promar representative Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA recently welcomed long-distance runner from Galicia, Iago Dosil, who is taking part in the SIN-PASTIC-ZAMOS challenge.

Iago, who is running the length of the Andalucia and Murcia coastlines to raise awareness of the current misuse of plastics, began the Almeria section of the challenge in Adra.  Here he was greeted by mayor, Manuel Cortes, local councillors and representatives from Promar, a non-profitmaking association for the defence of marine wildlife..

Prior to the Iago’s departure, a gathering of runners and cyclists heard a speech on plastics and microplastics.  There was also an excursion for children from a local school on the Blancazul, the boat owned by Promar that is based in Adra port.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Iago and other SIN-PASTIC-ZAMOS runners intend to cover a total of 1,200 kilometres, 219 kilometres of which are located in Almeria province.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here