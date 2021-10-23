Running for plastics awareness

ADRA recently welcomed long-distance runner from Galicia, Iago Dosil, who is taking part in the SIN-PASTIC-ZAMOS challenge.

Iago, who is running the length of the Andalucia and Murcia coastlines to raise awareness of the current misuse of plastics, began the Almeria section of the challenge in Adra. Here he was greeted by mayor, Manuel Cortes, local councillors and representatives from Promar, a non-profitmaking association for the defence of marine wildlife..

Prior to the Iago’s departure, a gathering of runners and cyclists heard a speech on plastics and microplastics. There was also an excursion for children from a local school on the Blancazul, the boat owned by Promar that is based in Adra port.

Iago and other SIN-PASTIC-ZAMOS runners intend to cover a total of 1,200 kilometres, 219 kilometres of which are located in Almeria province.