Robot dog with 5G technology will monitor Vigo University campus

A pioneering project being developed in Europe by Telefonica, in collaboration with Securitas Seguridad España, Alisys, ZTE, the Universidad de Vigo, and Cisco, was presented this Thursday, October 21, at the UVigo venue.

This incredible groundbreaking achievement features a robot surveillance dog called ‘Spot’, who comes complete with 5G technology, and a 360 camera, along with a whole host of other specifications. ‘Spot’ will soon be put into operation conducting surveillance tasks at the Univesity of Vigo.

‘Spot’ was built by Boston Dynamics, and is connected to Europe’s first-ever 5G stand-alone network. Deployed by the project collaborators, this gives him end-to-end network slicing capabilities for the surveillance sector.

In a statement, Mercedes Fernandez, manager of Innovation at Telefonica Spain, said, “With this proof of concept, we offer a vision of how ultra-evolved 5G networks will have a direct impact on the digital transformation of companies and society as a whole”.

A demonstration of ‘Spot’s capabilities on Thursday was designed to display to potential clients that this type of technology can easily be adapted to the needs of each individual.

According to Telefonica, a specific virtual network dedicated to critical services such as campus security has been deployed, guaranteeing the ultra-low latency and high bandwidth necessary for the remote control of the Spot robot, which is connected for the first time to a 5G SA network with slicing capacity to perform this type of task.

This flexibility allows the creation of specific virtual networks (slices) which can be adapted for each type of traffic carried by the 5G network. In collaboration with Securitas, two specific scenarios have been proposed in the field of surveillance of an enclosure.

In the first one, the Spot robot is remotely controlled by means of a teleoperation platform from a control centre deployed for task. Spot accompanies the guard on his regular rounds in a way that complements and extends his human physical perceptual capabilities, offering thermal, zoom, and 360º vision modes.

In the second scenario, the robot performs a preliminary inspection in environments of potential risk, for the physical integrity of the guard.

Both scenarios rely on the aforementioned network capabilities to send image and information flows in real-time, so that the necessary measures are taken from the control post to provide the correct service.

Cisco has provided the core of the 5G SA network, as well as the software that facilitates the virtualisation, orchestration, and automation of services. It also provided the computing resources (servers) and transport (switches).

ZTE provided its commercial 5G SA radio solutions and smartphones that allow access, differentiation, and multiplexing of customers in the different logical networks created.

According to Victor Manuel Pascual, CTO of ZTE Spain, companies can now customize their services depending on the specific needs of their business, “The definition of the business no longer needs to be adapted to the network, instead, it will be the one that adapts to the business”.

Alisys supplied the Spot robot, as well as the software platform that allows the remote operation of the quadruped device. This can capture a thermographic image of the environment, and a 360º image, which are then transferred in real-time to the control post, providing immediate information about the environment to security personnel.

The University of Vigo has participated as a research centre for 5G networks, and has been an active collaborator in the design, deployment, and validation of the demonstrator. Securitas has collaborated in the implementation of the security solution based on these technologies, as reported by malagahoy.es.

