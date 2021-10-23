No Covid deaths in Madrid for first time since July 12

No Covid deaths reported in Madrid for the first time since July 12



According to the epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health this Saturday, October 23, the Community of Madrid has 366 confirmed new coronavirus infections. This is compared to Thursday’s figure of 445, showing a downward trend.

The good news though is that for the first time since July 12, there have been no deaths reported from coronavirus in any of the hospitals in the region. This is resulting in a very welcome respite for the hospitals, and their staff.

Of the 366 new positives, 280 were during the last 24 hours. Hospitalised patients fell to 266, compared to 271 on Friday 22. Critically ill patients admitted to ICU fell to 83, which is one less than yesterday.

Compared to one week ago, infections have risen slightly. Last Saturday 16 there were 359 new confirmed cases, with four deaths. Pressure in the hospital wards and ICU’s has relaxed a little today compared to last week. There were 302 hospitalised patients this time last week, with 266 today, and 96 patients in intensive care units, compared to 83 this Saturday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Madrid region has accumulated 911,862 positive cases, and 18,139 deaths in hospitals. On top of this figure, one must add the 5,106 in social health centres, 1,425 in care homes, and 31 in other places, bringing the total number of deaths to 24,701.

Throughout the health crisis, a total of 126,137 people have required hospitalisation in the wards, and 13,378 have gone through intensive care units. This Saturday, there have been 35 new hospital discharges and 637 people who remain under home monitoring by primary care services.

Regarding the vaccination process, the Community of Madrid has administered 9,876,003 doses out of the total of 10,825,829 received to date. This means that 77.2 per cent of the population has been fully innoculated, with this figure increasing to 88.8 per cent if you include all those aged over 12, as reported by larazon.es.