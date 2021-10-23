Meghan Markle’s “poverty letter” claims under question

Meghan Markle’s claims in her “poverty letter” to US politicians have come under question.

Meghan Markle’s claims that she “grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler” in her “poverty letter” to US politicians have come under question.

It emerged today, October 23, that Markle had previously bragged on her now deleted Instagram account that she and her estranged father, Thomas Markle, regularly took her to one of LA’s most famous restaurants where celebrities order $55 steaks when she was a schoolgirl.

The 2013 post reveals that the Duchess told her 3 million followers of “happy” times eating at Musso and Frank Grill on Hollywood Boulevard, hinting that they regularly are there.

Markle posted a picture of its famous sign above a vintage Mercedes with the caption: “I used to have lunch with my dad here after every tap & ballet class. Happy. Thank you. More please #mussos #hollywood.”

One critic told said: “She has receipts all over her Instagram contradicting her poverty letter.”

Another wrote: “She went to one of the most expensive schools in Los Angeles – but they couldn’t afford to spend more than $5 on a weekend dinner. I mean, during this time, Thomas was working on a hit TV show and had won an Emmy. WTH is she talking about?”

Royal experts have already questioned whether “her account of how she struggled” will be taken seriously after her estranged father put her through private school from kindergarten and she now lives in a $14million LA mansion and has a $100million fortune.

Part of Markle’s letter reads: “Grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler – it may have cost less back then (to be honest, I can’t remember) – but what I do remember was the feeling: I knew how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at five bucks, eating out was something special, and I felt lucky.”

“And as a Girl Scout, when my troop would go to dinner for a big celebration, it was back to that same salad bar or The Old Spaghetti Factory – because that’s what those families could afford.”

“I waited tables, babysat, and piecemealed jobs together to cover odds and ends.”

“I worked all my life and saved when and where I could – but even that was a luxury – because usually it was about making ends meet and having enough to pay my rent and put gas in my car.”

She concluded the letter with: “If we’re going to create a new era of family-first policies, let’s make sure that includes a strong paid leave program for every American that’s guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty.”

“I know how politically charged things can – and have – become. But this isn’t about right or left, it’s about right or wrong.”

“This is about putting families above politics. And for a refreshing change, it’s something we all seem to agree on. At a point when everything feels so divisive, let this be a shared goal that unites us.”

“So, on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili and Harry, I thank you for considering this letter, and on behalf of all families, I ask you to ensure this consequential moment is not lost.”

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan).”

“I understand that with everything going on these days, people might find it easy to be apathetic about what’s happening in Washington DC… but with stakes this high none of us can afford to let apathy win.”

A spokesman for Meghan said she “cares deeply about advocating for families in the US and around the world” and had joined teams with three campaign organisations on the issue.