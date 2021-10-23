James Corden in line to become Britain’s highest-paid TV star

James Corden lined up to become Britain’s highest-paid TV star



James Corden looks set to be offered a mammoth new £15million deal by his US TV bosses at CBS. If this deal comes off, then Corden will become the highest-paid British television personality. His current contract expires in 2022, and chiefs at CBS are reportedly very eager to keep their star attraction.

Treated like a huge celebrity in the States, A-lister James has fronted The Late Late Show since he joined in 2014. In his first year, he was on a basic £3m contract, which went up to £5m per year when it was extended. This latest deal would be for two years, bringing him in £7.5million annually. That would see him jump ahead of ITV’s stars, Ant & Dec, who each pull in £6.6million for their various shows.

Since his 2014 debut, with the help of the viral spin-off, Carpool Karaoke, James has brought the show a shelf full of television awards, including 10 Emmys. It has also accumulated the record of having the most-watched clips in chat show history, not once, but three times! His special show featuring the cast of Friends reunion was a global viewing smash for CBS.

An insider from LA TV told The Sun, “CBS has no plan B, James is their guy, and who they see staying with them. He is one of the faces of the network, he fronts a massively successful show, and drives lots of traffic to them online. The figures that are being discussed are around £15m for two years”.

Adding, That may sound a lot, but James brings so much to the table for CBS. Unlike his rivals, his online segments, including Carpool Karaoke, and Crosswalk Musical, are huge global web hits, making huge revenues on top”.

It was confirmed to trade bible Deadline by Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment President, who said, “We love James, and he is, and has been doing, a terrific job. We don’t comment on the status of negotiations”.