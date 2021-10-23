Heartfelt donation

Heartfelt donation
TWO DEFIBRILLATORS: Cantoria and Almanzora mayors with the Loose Women volunteers Photo credit: Loose Women

LOOSE WOMEN, a group of ladies from Almanzora, Cantoria and the surrounding areas, meet regularly for coffee mornings and fundraising.

Anita Strobridge, the group’s organiser recently contacted the Euro Weekly News to tell us about the two defibrillators that the Loose Women recently presented to the Cantoria and Almanzora town halls.

The ladies raised the cash for the two vital pieces of equipment at the coffee morning they hold every Wednesday at the Carillo Sala bar in Almanzora.

“Well done all, and a big thank-you to the darts team in Almanzora for their donation,” Anita said.

The group visited Cantoria town hall where they presented Cantoria mayor Puri Lopez and Antonio Cerrillo, her counterpart in Almanzora, with the two defibrillators.

“They really appreciated the much-needed defibrillators,” Anita said.  “So much so, that Cantoria town hall will be footing the bill for training at least 20 people in the town.”


She went on to explain that the specific training in using the defibrillators, which is a legal requirement in Spain, will be arranged by George Gon from the town hall.

Those receiving instruction will include Policia Local officers, as a defibrillator will be present 24 hours a day in the police car, as well as town hall councillors, coffee morning volunteers and local business owners.


