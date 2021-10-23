Flag Day with a difference

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Flag Day with a difference
RED CROSS: This year the organisation thanked Almeria province on Flag Day Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

THERE were no collecting tins on Mojacar streets on October 21, the Red Cross’s traditional Flag Day.

Instead, volunteers throughout Almeria province began visiting schools and town halls on October 11, thanking them for collaborating and helping during the pandemic.

As a result of Almeria province’s solidarity and support, the Red Cross could attend to the needs of tens of thousands of vulnerable persons during the 17 months of the pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In return, the organisation decided to devote its Flag Day to saying Thank You although volunteers still gave out adhesive flags to all the members of public who approached them, said Concepcion Rivera, president of Mojacar’s Red Cross branch.

“This year was special,” she explained.

In 2020 alone, Mojacar Red Cross attended to 330 persons in extremely vulnerable situations and also helped more than 700 people who received basic aid for food, clothing, educational supplies and hygiene products.


Mojacar’s Red Cross branch can count on roughly 40 volunteers and technical personnel as well as more than 130 members of public and businesses who support their humanitarian work, Rivera explained.

“They all made it possible for the Red Cross to make a historic response to a kind of emergency that we had never experienced before,” she said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here