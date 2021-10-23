First images of La Palma dogs after rescue

A video and images of the La Palma dogs that were rescued from the lava by anonymous people have been released.

A video and images of the La Palma dogs that were rescued from the lava by anonymous people have been released today, October 23, according to the Jara y Sedal Magazine.

The dogs had been trapped for several weeks and surrounded by lava flows.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A banner was seen on Thursday, October 20, that read “Stay strong La Palma! The dogs are fine.”

Until now, it was unknown what had happened to the dogs and where they were, but now it can be confirmed that they are “safe and sound” and eating well, although they are still thin.

Over the past few days, a possible rescue of the animals with drones and a net had begun to be prepared. Shortly before this action was carried out, they disappeared.

Traces of a person were detected in the area so it was confirmed that a group had moved through the lava flows, taking advantage of the fact that the lava was at a lower temperature.

However, these heroes who saved the lives of the dogs could face a significant fine for failing to comply with the safety regulations imposed since the eruption of the volcano began, due to the danger to people’s lives that being in the area would entail.

The magazine has not wanted to reveal the identities of these people who have wanted to broadcast a video of the podencos to reassure the population that had been following the case with great concern.