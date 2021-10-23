Expensive 1983 decision

Linda Hall
NO APPEAL: Nijar town hall must pay €8.7 million for halting development Photo credit: Luis Rogelio HM Nijar 002

ANDALUCIA’S Supreme Court ((TSJA) rejected Nijar town hall’s appeal against paying €8.7 million compensation for halting a 1982 building project.

Developers had originally intended to build 300 properties on a 151,000-square metre seafront plot in the La Fabriquilla area that Nijar town hall confirmed in May 1982 was classified for building.

In October 1983, after construction had begun on the first 48 apartments and a villa following an investment of 75 million pesetas (€450,748) work was halted owing to Almeria Bay’s “great ecological value.”

This was followed by successive legal proceedings ending with a TSJA ruling in 1997 that catalogued the La Fabriquilla area as building land although the Junta did not accept the ruling, alleging the incompatibility with plans for the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park

Following this latest victory for the landowners, Nijar town hall must now pay up to compensate for landowners’ loss of earnings and “moral suffering” as the TSJA has ruled out a further appeal.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.

