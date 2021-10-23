Denia and Xabia suffer heavy rainfall causing roadblocks

Denia and Xabia suffer heavy rainfall causing roadblocks
Denia and Xabia suffer heavy rainfall causing roadblocks. image: tina calvo

Denia and Xabia suffer heavy rainfall causing roadblocks and traffic delays

The Valencian Meteorology Association, AVAMET, has reported on the deluge of heavy rainfall that the community experienced on Friday, October 22. According to the weather specialists, Marina Alta received more than 111 litres/m², and caused serious traffic delays and detours in Denia and Xabia.

During the mid-afternoon, Avenida Joan Chabas in the municipality of Denia registered 111.8 litres/m². Santa Llucia received around 100 litres/m², and Madrigueres reached the 90 litres/m² mark. As always occurs in Denia with heavy rainfall, many streets became impassable with the water.

Calles Llavador and La Bota were badly affected, as was Calle Grupo San Andres. Barriers had to be put in place by the emergency services to prevent traffic using Marineta Cassiana. Also affected were the areas of ​​the Assagador de la Marjal, and Calles Melva, and Llanxa, along with Fondo de La Xara cami, and a section of the Gandia cami.

The scheduled inauguration of the Fira de Tots Sants by the Town Council had to be postponed. It has now been moved to tomorrow, Saturday 23, along with the first children’s day.

In Xabia, 91 litres/m² was registered in the port area. Three roads of the municipality – Avenidas Libertad, Tamarits, and Arenal – also had to be closed off to traffic due to the accumulation of rainfall. Two minor accidents occurred on the road to Jesus Pobre, associated with the bad conditions.

The municipalities of Ondara recorded 55 litres/m², while Vall d’Ebo had 54 litres/m². The area of ​​the Santíssim Crist school in Gata de Gorgos reached 52 litres/m², as reported by lasprovincias.es.


