Denia and Xabia suffer heavy rainfall causing roadblocks and traffic delays



The Valencian Meteorology Association, AVAMET, has reported on the deluge of heavy rainfall that the community experienced on Friday, October 22. According to the weather specialists, Marina Alta received more than 111 litres/m², and caused serious traffic delays and detours in Denia and Xabia.

During the mid-afternoon, Avenida Joan Chabas in the municipality of Denia registered 111.8 litres/m². Santa Llucia received around 100 litres/m², and Madrigueres reached the 90 litres/m² mark. As always occurs in Denia with heavy rainfall, many streets became impassable with the water.

Calles Llavador and La Bota were badly affected, as was Calle Grupo San Andres. Barriers had to be put in place by the emergency services to prevent traffic using Marineta Cassiana. Also affected were the areas of ​​the Assagador de la Marjal, and Calles Melva, and Llanxa, along with Fondo de La Xara cami, and a section of the Gandia cami.

