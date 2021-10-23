Climate change map reveals millions of UK homes will be flooded by 2050

A shocking climate change map has revealed that over 3 million UK homes will be flooded by 2050.

A recent analysis of current trends finds millions of Brits already live in or own properties that will be at risk of flooding in 29 years time, rendering many of them worthless and unsellable. Irish location intelligence solutions firm Gamma has mapped the parts of Britain that will be worst hit by flooding.

The highly detailed climate change map reveals that large parts of Richmond-upon-Thames could be flooded by 2050. Millions of British homes may be unsellable in 30 years time due to the ruinous impact of climate change fuelled flooding. This week delegates from most of the biggest countries in the world are meeting in Glasgow to discuss how to radically cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The main aim is to hit net-zero emissions by 2050 and keep the goal of limiting global temperature increases to 1.5C within reach. New analysis shows the devastating effects to Britain’s houses by mid-century if we fail in that task and continue burning fossil fuels as they currently are.

Large tracts of the country will be unrecognisable due to extreme flooding as rainfall becomes heavier and more ferocious, and sea levels continue to rise. The impact on the homes and livelihoods of millions of Brits will be immense, with newly formed flood plains costing insurance firms billions and rendering hundreds of thousands of homes unsellable.

The number of homes at risk of flooding if emissions aren’t cut dramatically will quadruple in Portsmouth it predicts, meaning more than 20,000 properties or one in five will be in danger of being submerged.

Great Yarmouth, on the east coast of England, will be the worst hit overall, with floodwaters threatening a third of all homes and commercial buildings in East Anglian town.

The Welsh government says climate change could increase the risk of landslides from disused coal tips – and is calling on the UK government to allocate funds to make hundreds of high-risk tips safe.

The devolved administration has asked for over half a billion pounds from the UK to carry out work on more than 320 high-risk coal tips across Wales.

