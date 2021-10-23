Cheats never prosper

ANOTHER person was caught out when surreptitiously seeking help while sitting their driving licence theory exam in Huercal-Overa.

The latest incident was the third in recent months, revealed Huercal-Overa’s Policia Local.

An invigilator’s suspicions were aroused on detecting a candidate’s “strange movements” during the most recent written test.

The unnamed cheat was asked to leave the room after officers intercepted a “mobile device” connected to a camera that linked him to somebody outside who was supplying the answers.

The deception has now been reported to the Provincial Traffic Department, which has been cooperating with Huercal-Overa’s town hall and Policia Local following similar cases during the all-important theory exam.