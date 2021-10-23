Back to school in Vera

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Back to school in Vera
MUSIC LESSONS: Teachers at Vera’s Diego Garrido Lopez music school Photo credit: Vera town hall

OCTOBER saw the return of Vera’s Ludoteca Municipal playschool and the reopening of the Diego Garrido Lopez usic school.

The playschool at the Casa de Cultura, Juventud e Infancia has 11 monitors who organises extracurricular courses and workshops for 176 children and adolescents aged between three and 16.

These include leisure activities as well as learning support classes for ESO and Baccalaureate pupils, explained Vera’s Education councillor Carolina Perez.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Classes have also recommenced at the Municipal Music School where the director, Manuela Saez, thanked families for once again supporting the centre’s work.

“This is reflected in the increase in enrolments, with 120 pupils despite the circumstances,” Saez said.

As registering for the 2021-2022 course remains open, those interested in enrolling can obtain more information on 950392795.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here