Back to school in Vera

OCTOBER saw the return of Vera’s Ludoteca Municipal playschool and the reopening of the Diego Garrido Lopez usic school.

The playschool at the Casa de Cultura, Juventud e Infancia has 11 monitors who organises extracurricular courses and workshops for 176 children and adolescents aged between three and 16.

These include leisure activities as well as learning support classes for ESO and Baccalaureate pupils, explained Vera’s Education councillor Carolina Perez.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Classes have also recommenced at the Municipal Music School where the director, Manuela Saez, thanked families for once again supporting the centre’s work.

“This is reflected in the increase in enrolments, with 120 pupils despite the circumstances,” Saez said.

As registering for the 2021-2022 course remains open, those interested in enrolling can obtain more information on 950392795.