The Power of Photography in Digital Marketing

Simultaneously with society’s increased reliance on the internet and the rising popularity of digital platforms, digital marketing has become one of the most important forms of advertising in the US and globally. Digital marketing in the US accounts for approximately two thirds of all advertising spending. In the US in 2020 alone, approximately $356 billion was spent on digital advertising, with this predicted to increase to $460 billion by 2024. $48.12 billion of this 2020 amount was spent on digital advertising via social media platforms and photo sharing platform Instagram accounted for $9.45 billion of this. Furthermore, 51% of consumers who use Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms were influenced to purchase products by digital marketing.

Given the fact that digital marketing already accounts for most of the advertising in the US, and is only set to increase its share of the advertising market, businesses or individuals looking to sell products using online services should take advantage of various digital marketing tools available to them.

Product Photography

The meteoric rise of social media and photo sharing platforms such as Instagram proves a generally understood fact, as people we respond to visual content. The simple reason for this is that it both grabs and holds our attention better than written content. It also provides more information about a product in a shorter period of time, if done well. Therefore, anyone looking to expand their business needs to embrace these visual tools. Product Photography can be used both online and offline to sell your products. Online it is a powerful tool for both e-commerce and digital marketing. Unless you have in-house expertise in photography and marketing, you may want to consider outsourcing your product photography needs to a product photography service provider.

The quality of product photographs is hugely important. Firstly, the images become associated with the brand. A high quality image suggests a high quality brand to the consumer. Given the attention grabbing potential of visual content, ensuring that visual content is of a high quality is doubly as important. Secondly, neither the most well-adorned Tiffany’s engagement band nor the latest innovation from Tesla will look particularly impressive if photographed with a poor lens or in bad lighting. In other words, even the best quality products can look cheap if not photographed well. Product photography should be able to not only reflect the true quality of a product, but enhance it, making it that much more appealing to consumers.

Product photography is an important part of both B2B and B2C business ventures. Therefore, whether you are looking to sell products to retailers or directly to consumers, a reputable partner will be crucial. Well established companies such as Fallon Industries, which has worked with over 100 product companies for over a decade, may be the most reliable choice. Fallon Industries also has extra incentive to ensure the quality of product photographs, as their pay is fully commission based.

Video Production

Another valuable tool in digital marketing is marketing through video content. This can include anything from brand videos to instruction videos, and can be short enough to fit into an Instagram advertisement or longer if used before a Youtube video. Ensuring that the video content is captivating is the only way to prevent potential customers from swiping left or selecting the dreaded ‘skip ad’ button. A trusted digital marketing provider will therefore again by absolutely essential.

Graphic Design

To round off the digital marketing toolkit, businesses should make use of graphic design tools and graphic designers. Graphic design encompasses various marketing or branding tools that can be used online such as logo design or info-graphics.

A digital marketing service provider that offers all of these services as well as others, product photography, videography, graphic design, web design and more, can provide your business with the most well-rounded and effective digital marketing content.

Final Thoughts

Almost every industry and every type of business transaction has at least one online element to it. Where the customer goes, marketing must follow, lest businesses lose their existing customer base and fail to attract new customers. This is why digital marketing techniques such as product photography have risen so dramatically. However, tools such as product photography are only effective if executed well. Businesses should therefore take care to appoint reliable service providers such as Fallon Industries with an established base, and the extra financial bonus of a commission based payment structure.