Terror suspect arrested at airport over Manchester Arena bombing

A terror suspect has been arrested at airport arrivals over the Manchester Arena bombing.

British police investigating the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing attack arrested a man today, Friday, October 22, on suspicion of a terror offence, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 24-year-old man was arrested as he returned to Britain via Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation, the police force said in a statement.

“Greater Manchester Police remains firmly committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena – whether that is by supporting the ongoing public inquiry or by continuing to pursue leads with regards to the criminal investigation.

“Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of enquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve,” said the senior investigating officer for the investigation, Simon Barraclough.

Twenty-two people, including seven children, died in the attack on crowds at a concert in the venue by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. On Thursday, Ismail Abedi, the 28-year-old brother of Salman Abedi who carried out the attack, failed to appear at a public inquiry into the bombing.

Another brother, Hashem Abedi, was found guilty of murder and jailed for at least 55 years in August 2020 for helping Salman plan the attack The brothers were born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of Muammar Gaddafi.

