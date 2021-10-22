Sky News will launch channel dedicated to climate change

Sky News will launch a channel dedicated to climate change during COP26.

Sky News will launch a channel dedicated to climate change, Daily Climate Show, live every day from COP26.

This will be the world’s fire climate-focused show.

The team will investigate how global warming is affecting the planet and changing our lives. The programme will also point out solutions to the crisis and experts will highlight small changes that could make a big difference.

The Daily Climate Show will be broadcast every day from Glasgow over COP26.

As well as this, Sky News will launch a live bespoke channel on November 1 that will provide full coverage of the COP26 agenda led by Anna Jones and Sam Washington from a studio on location.

The World Leaders Summit will be reported from Glasgow by Kay Burley, Adam Boulton and Anna Botting from October 31, with further reporting on the climate crisis from around the world.

Additionally, from November 1-12, Sky News will launch a channel dedicated to the COP26 conference called Sky Climate LIVE.

This channel will run parallel to Sky News and will include the live sessions, interviewing experts and some of the conference’s biggest players.

This will give an interesting and exclusive insight into the conference and the impact of COP26 on the climate crisis.

Sky News will also launch a weekly podcast, ClimateCast, which will be recorded daily from the conference and provide a digest of all of the news, interviews and behind the scenes access.

The conference will also be live streamed on the Sky News app and website.

Finally, an exclusive documentary CLIMATE CRISIS: Life on the Frontline will be broadcast on Sky News and Sky News Climate LIVE on November 5 at 9pm.

The documentary will look into the effects of climate change in Bangladesh and the south of India, showing viewers the devastating effects of extreme rainfall, rising sea levels and intense cyclones on the land and the people.