Portrait of Valencia City
FASCINATING CITY: Ultra-modern Valencia with ancient roots Photo credit: Pablo Enzo

ARTS SOCIETY MARINA ALTA’S next presentation takes place on November 4 at Salones Canor in Teulada.

Open to members and guests, doors open at 10am for registration and the presentation will begin at 11am.

Early in October over 80 members and guests of the Arts Society gathered at Salones Canor  to celebrate and enjoy their first face-to-masked-face post-pandemic lecture.

The next presentation will be the history and development of Valencia City.

If your question is, “What have the Romans done for us?  What did the Goths do, apart from ruin the looks of my granddaughter? And the Moors after them?  Not to mention James 1 of Aragon and the later defeats of Valencia CF.”  If so, this lecture is for you.

Peter Atkinson’s lecture will cover the cultural, economic and morphological history of Spain’s third largest city, from its Roman origins as a planned new town in 138BC, through to its 15th century Golden Age and on to the present day.


For further details of the Arts Society, venue and programme for 2021-2022 visit www.marinaaltaarts.com or for membership contact Jane at the [email protected] website.

This presentation is once again sponsored by Blevins Franks, which is much appreciated. Contact Blevins Franks for the 2022 update of their guide for expats entitled Living in Spain.


