Piers Morgan quits ITV’s ‘Life Stories’

Piers Morgan is quitting ITV show ‘Life Stories’

Piers Morgan is to quit his role presenting ITV’s ‘Life Stories’. He has fronted the show since its inception back in 2009, bringing some incredible guests and very poignant moments in front of the cameras.

Kate Garraway has already been lined up as his replacement, and she will be his final guest before he bows out. Kate will then reportedly front the final three episodes of ‘Life Stories’ early in 2022.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Piers has an exciting new project in the pipeline with talkTV, and the 56-year-old made an official announcement tonight, Thursday, October 21, posting, “I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway, and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series, as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast!”.

The show is expected to be broadcast before the end of this year, and will undoubtedly revolve around 54-year-old Kate’s brave battle to help her husband Derek Draper through his fight with Covid-19, and the after-effects that he has suffered since coming home again.

“I can’t think of anyone who I’d rather finish my run with. Kate was a wonderfully loyal colleague during my five years on Good Morning Britain, and is one of my favourite people in the world. How she’s handled the devastating situation with Derek sums her up. She’ll be as brilliant at ‘Life Stories’ as she is at everything else”, Piers said last night, Wednesday 20.

Commenting on her new job, Kate said, “I’d never try to be Piers. But he did say you’ll be gripping and wonderful in your own right”. She has to follow some huge shows that Piers brought us, including memorable guests like Captain Sir Tom Moore, Michael Parkinson, Joan Collins, Cliff Richard, Barry Gibb, and many, many more worldwide celebrities and household names.

“Piers has created a legendary format. Everyone parted on the best of terms and wishes Kate the best of luck”, said an ITV insider. As part of a huge new deal with News Corp, the parent company of The Sun, Piers will host a global show on new channel talkTV, as reported by the sun.co.uk.

BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway⁩ and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast! pic.twitter.com/TN34uEZAdQ

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.