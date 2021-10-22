Mijas workshop on legal advice for non-profit organisations

Mijas will be hosting a workshop on legal advice and grants for supporters’ clubs, associations and non-profit organisations.

The Councillor for Citizen Participation, Tamara Vera, announced that on October 28 at 6pm, the Development building will host a workshop on legal advice and grants for supporters’ clubs, associations and non-profit organisations.

This workshop has been organised by the Malagueña Federation of Peñas, La Alcazaba Cultural Centre and Regional Houses, and is subsidised by the Malaga Provincial Council.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This is a workshop will explain how to carry out the search for subsidies in the rest of public administrations, in addition to those that we grant year after year from Mijas Council itself,” details Vera.

She said that this training is open ”to any type of group, be it cultural, social, environmental or animalistic. Our municipality is very rich in groups that are very supportive and do not hesitate to help anyone who needs it. With this workshop, we want to help them to have more ways to find other grants.”

The workshop is limited to 35 people, two places maximum per association.

Those interested in attending this training can request their registration at [email protected]

Luis Rojas will host the workshop which will deal with different legal requirements related to associations and their subsidies.

“We are also going to touch on tax issues, the tax obligation that many entities are unaware of, everything that comes with having an association, and the responsibility of the president, secretary or treasurer.”

“We also want to open a new way for them to know how they can access not only municipal subsidies but also from the Diputacion de Malaga or the Junta de Andalucia,” adds Rojas.

“Many times these grants are not requested due to ignorance, this workshop is a good opportunity to learn how to do this type of bureaucratic procedure,” explained Manuel Curtido, president of the Malagueña Federation of Peñas, Cultural Centre and La Alcazaba Regional Houses.