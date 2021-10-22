Men must assist equality

Male support for equality
EQUALITY MANIFESTO: Read out by male pupils at Alfaz’s L’Arabi high school Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ supported recent events organised by the Foro de Hombres por la Igualdad (Men for Equality) who oppose gender violence.

This year’s proceedings commemorated the 15th anniversary of the Hombres contra las Violencias Machistas demonstration that was organised for the first time by Hombres por la Igualdad and held in Sevilla.

The Alfaz meeting was one of the many which were celebrated simultaneously throughout Spain, calling men’s attention to their role in supporting equality and opposing sexist violence.

The gathering at the L’Arabi high school was attended by the town hall’s Equality councillor Rocio Guijarro who was accompanied by Jose Plaza, Manuel Casado and Oscar Perez, respective Finance, Culture and Sports councillors.

Male pupils at the L’Arabi school repeated the same Hombres por la Igualdad manifesto that was read out at the first Sevilla demonstration in 2006.

“Men are especially responsible in contributing to this change of attitude as our silence makes us complicit,” the manifesto declared.


“Individual responsibility lies with the abusers but eradicating sexism is something that we must do between us.”

 

 


 

 

