Guardia Civil lieutenant among detainees in Almeria cannabis bust

Guardia Civil officers in the province of Almeria have arrested 14 people, including a lieutenant from their force. During this operation, 156,314 cannabis plants and 6000 kilograms of buds have been confiscated.

As reported by the force in a statement, the Almeria command carried out these actions as part of ‘Operation Indalo 67-Boquera’. The 14 detainees are charged with the alleged commission of crimes against public health, failure of the duty to prosecute crimes, and the disclosure of secrets.

During the frequent inspections carried out by the Guardia Civil to control the cultivation of industrial hemp, officers located a crop with a total of 156,314 cannabis plants, whose production was clearly not intended for industrial purposes. In addition, the investigating officers discovered 6,000kg of marijuana buds.

Hemp cultivation is allowed in two instances. Firstly, if it is intended exclusively for industrial purposes, that is, those where the production is of fibre or seeds. Secondly, it can be grown with the express authorisation of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) when it is intended for scientific purposes, medical, or research.

As reported by the Benemerita, seven searches have been carried out in homes, professional offices, and social headquarters, in Almeria. It was during these searches that evidence was obtained linking all the detainees with the crimes currently under investigation.

Proceedings were carried out, the drugs seized, and the detainees made available to the Court of Instruction No2 of Almeria. This operation remains open and new arrests related to it are not ruled out said police sources, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

