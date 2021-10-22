Fiestas passports required

Linda Hall
FIESTAS CLUBROOMS: Town hall not authorising them this year Photo credit: Zarateman

PEÑA members will need Covid passports during Benidorm’s town fiestas between November 13 and 17.

Without them members of the fiestas’ associations will be barred from most important events, including the Entry of the Bands procession.

The town hall also confirmed that the Peñas will not be allowed to use the premises – often unoccupied ground floor shops or apartments – traditionally converted into temporary and overcrowded clubrooms.

These would be incompatible with the few remaining anti-Covid health and safety regulations, explained Fiestas councillor Jesus Carrobles.

