Fiestas passports required

PEÑA members will need Covid passports during Benidorm’s town fiestas between November 13 and 17.

Without them members of the fiestas’ associations will be barred from most important events, including the Entry of the Bands procession.

The town hall also confirmed that the Peñas will not be allowed to use the premises – often unoccupied ground floor shops or apartments – traditionally converted into temporary and overcrowded clubrooms.

These would be incompatible with the few remaining anti-Covid health and safety regulations, explained Fiestas councillor Jesus Carrobles.