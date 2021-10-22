Easyjet holidays have estimated that over 3.8 million Brits are still planning holidays abroad this year.

Almost four million Brits are still planning to holiday abroad during 2021, according to a recent report released by easyJet holidays. Spain remains top of the list of destinations and is closely followed by France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus.

Almost half of the estimated 3.8 million will head overseas for the October half-term holiday period, in time for new Covid testing rules which will make their return to the UK much cheaper.

Lateral flow tests will be introduced in place of PCRs from October 24 for fully-jabbed passengers and most under-18s arriving in England from countries that are not on the UK’s red travel list- instead, they will be available to book via a list of private providers from today, Friday, October 22.

The low-cost operator commissioned research among more than 2,000 adults for its annual Taking the Temperature report. The study revealed that one in five (21%) Brits currently have a holiday abroad booked, with almost a quarter (24%) of those bookings being made in September 2021.

Almost three in 10 (28%) Brits now feel more confident about travelling abroad because of the recent relaxation of travel rules.

“With foreign travel becoming a lot easier and simpler for families, friends and solo travellers, we’re seeing even higher levels of consumer confidence in bookings for holidays abroad for the rest of this year,” said Matt Callaghan, customer director at easyJet holidays.

Beach holidays in the sun remain the most popular type of holiday, with all-inclusive options being the top choice, according to easyJet holidays booking data.

Demands for increased flexibility are also set to stay with more than half (56%) saying that they will definitely be paying more attention to the terms and conditions of holiday bookings, compared to before the pandemic.

However, there is some continued uncertainty about Covid-19 restrictions and this tops the list of reasons why some Brits aren’t yet booking a holiday (25%).

