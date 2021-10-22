Dog park for Cuevas

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA finally has a canine park where dogs can run free and also try out the agility course.

The 1,000-square metre zone, which is open each day between 9am and 9pm and has cost €6,000 to set up, is safely fenced-in and will soon have a drinking fountain, announced Cuevas’ deputy mayor Miriam Quintana.

While she encouraged dog-owners to enjoy using the park and its facilities, Quitana reminded them of their obligation to supervise pets at all times and to comply with regulations. Under-18s also needed to be accompanied by an adult at all times, she emphasised.

Dogs using the park should be up-to-date with their vaccinations and free from diseases, the councillor added. Owners were also asked to clean after their pets and ensure that they were on the leash on entering and leaving, while dangerous breeds needed to be muzzled.